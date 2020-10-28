|
|
HOWE
Daphne Irene (Daph)
passed away peacefully at Swann House Care Home on Thursday 15th October 2020 aged 90 years. A much loved sister, sister-in-law, auntie and a cherished friend to many. Funeral service will take place at Fenland Crematorium on Monday 2nd November at 10.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Daph for Chatteris Salvation Army may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 72 High Street, Chatteris, Cambs PE16 6NN Tel: 01354 760072
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 28, 2020