DOLBY
Daphne Jean
Passed away in Hinchingbrooke Hospital on Friday 24th May 2019 aged 79 years. Loving wife to the late Rocky, much loved mum to Julie and Paul, adored nan and great nan. Funeral Service to be held at St Peter & St Paul's Church, Chatteris on Monday 10th June at 11:00am followed by interment at New Road Cemetery, Chatteris at 12:00noon. Immediate family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Daphne for Cystic Fibrosis Trust may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare (inc J H Landin) 72 High Street, Chatteris PE16 6NN Tel: 01354 760072
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 5, 2019