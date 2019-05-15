|
|
Of Chatteris, passed away peacefully on 7th May 2019 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, aged 52 years. Much loved son of Jackie and the late Michael, brother of Steven and nephew to Carole and Eddie. Funeral Service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 23rd May 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Daren for the British Heart Foundation may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 15, 2019