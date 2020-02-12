|
FOX
Darren Ian
"Daz"
Passed away peacefully but suddenly at home on Tuesday, 7th January 2020, aged 52 years. Dearly beloved son of Bet, brother of Paul, Richard, Debbie and Karen, father of James and friend of many. Will be sadly missed. Funeral service to be held at Fenland Crematorium on Friday, 21st February 2020 at 10.30 a.m. Darren requested bright clothes to be worn and family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Darren for Cancer Research UK may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins) City Road, March, Cambs. PE15 9LT Tel. 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 12, 2020