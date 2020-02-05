Home

Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
BASSETT David (Bill) of March passed away peacefully on 27th January 2020 at his home aged 56 years. Dearly loved Son of the late Clifford and Ruby Bassett, Brother of the late Michael, loving Uncle of Bev, Donna and Michelle and friend of many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Wednesday 12th February 2020 at 11.30am. Flowers, or donations in his memory for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 5, 2020
