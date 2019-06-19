|
|
BEAUMONT
David
Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 9th June 2019 aged 72 years. Beloved husband, dad and friend of many. Will be sadly missed. Funeral Service to be held at Fenland Crematorium on Friday 28th June at 12:30pm. No flowers by request. Donations in memory of David for the Arthur Rank Hospice at Home may be made at the service.George James & Son (inc. Brewins)
City Road, March,Cambs. PE15 9LT Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 19, 2019