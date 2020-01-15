|
BENNETT
David
Aged 82 years, of Elm and formally of Outwell where he lived his earlier years growing up, very sadly passed away on 2nd January 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Freda, devoted dad to Tracey and father-in-law to Paul, loving grandad to Craig and Kelly and cherished great-grandad to Amelia. His funeral service shall take place on Monday 27th January 2020 at Fenland Crematorium, March at 10:30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for the Royal Papworth Charity may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs. PE13 3DE
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 15, 2020