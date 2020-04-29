|
BOYCE
David Henry
Aged 84 years of Outwell Peacefully on 23rd April 2020 at his home with his wife and sons by his side. Dearly loved husband of Beryl, much loved dad of Dale and Glenn, most dear grandad of David, Cara-Jayne, Leslie, Emma, Jessica and Ben, and a great grandad, a dear brother of Edna (dec), Brenda and Shirley. The cortege will pause at St Andrew's Chapel, Outwell at 10.45am on Monday 11th May 2020 for a prayer of thanksgiving, before proceeding to a private family service. Donations if desired, in David's memory for 'The Blind Veterans UK', may be sent to the family, made online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 29, 2020