Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Service
Monday, May 11, 2020
10:45
cortege will pause at St Andrew's Chapel
Outwell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David BOYCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David BOYCE

Notice Condolences

David BOYCE Notice
BOYCE

David Henry

Aged 84 years of Outwell Peacefully on 23rd April 2020 at his home with his wife and sons by his side. Dearly loved husband of Beryl, much loved dad of Dale and Glenn, most dear grandad of David, Cara-Jayne, Leslie, Emma, Jessica and Ben, and a great grandad, a dear brother of Edna (dec), Brenda and Shirley. The cortege will pause at St Andrew's Chapel, Outwell at 10.45am on Monday 11th May 2020 for a prayer of thanksgiving, before proceeding to a private family service. Donations if desired, in David's memory for 'The Blind Veterans UK', may be sent to the family, made online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -