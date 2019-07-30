|
|
BURNHAM David Of Chatteris, passed away peacefully on 16th July 2019 at his home, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann, much loved dad of Ian and a dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Funeral Service at St Peter and St Paul's Church, Chatteris on Monday 12th August 2019 at 11.45am followed by Interment in New Road Cemetery, Chatteris. Family flowers only, donations in his memory will be divided between Parkinson's UK and Diabetes UK and may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 30, 2019