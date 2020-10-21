Home

Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
11:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
David MURFITT

David MURFITT Notice
MURFITT

David

Suddenly but peacefully at home David aged 76 years. The devoted husband of the late Betty Murfitt, a dearly loved dad of Denise, Kevin and Andy and a cherished grandad, brother and uncle. Funeral service and cremation at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 30th October 2020 at 11.30am. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers can be made direct to The Guide Dogs for the Blind. Funeral arrangements by Woodland Wishes Funeral Services, 4 High Street, Fulbourn, Cambridge CB21 5DH 01223 880002
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 21, 2020
