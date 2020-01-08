Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
75 High Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
(01733) 347474
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
14:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for David NICHOLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David NICHOLS

Notice Condolences

David NICHOLS Notice
NICHOLS David 'Dave' Passed away peacefully at Sue Ryder Care, Thorpe Hall on 30th December 2019, aged 69 years. Beloved husband of Cheryl. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service to take place on Friday 24th January 2020, 2.30pm at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice at the service. Enquiries may be made to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone: 01733 347474
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -