NICHOLS David 'Dave' Passed away peacefully at Sue Ryder Care, Thorpe Hall on 30th December 2019, aged 69 years. Beloved husband of Cheryl. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service to take place on Friday 24th January 2020, 2.30pm at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice at the service. Enquiries may be made to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone: 01733 347474
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 8, 2020