OLIVER David Arthur Of March, passed away peacefully at his home on 20th July 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Val, much loved dad of Linda, Julie, Michael and Mandy and a dear father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 8th August 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for SOHLA (Supporters of Highfield Littleport Association) may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 30, 2019