|
|
ROBINSON David (Boat) of March passed away peacefully on 4th February 2020 after a short illness aged 76 years. A dear Father, Uncle and friend of many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Tuesday 25th February 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 19, 2020