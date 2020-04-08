Home

David SAVAGE

David SAVAGE Notice
SAVAGE

David

On the 30th March, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 76 years, of Tilney St Lawrence. Dearly loved husband of Lin, loving dad of Paul and Annie and a much loved grandad. Loved by all his family and many friends. Unfortunately due to the present circumstances it will have to be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, may be made via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 8, 2020
