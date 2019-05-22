|
|
Aged 71 years of Wisbech. Peacefully on 11th May whilst in Orchard House Nursing Home. Dearly loved husband of Pat, much loved dad of Heidi and Susan, father-in-law of Mark and Graham, brother of Terry (dec) and Jackie (dec). David will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Friday 31 st May 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be shared between 'British Heart Foundation' and 'Dementia UK' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 22, 2019