GIBBIE
Deborah 'Deb'
Aged 63 years of Wisbech Suddenly but peacefully on 15th June 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, with her family around her. Beloved wife of Ken, devoted mum of Cheryl, much loved nan of Ashleigh and Thomas, a dear sister, sister-in-law and friend of many. Sadly a private family cremation will take place at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 29th June 2020 at 1.30pm. All enquiries to Peter Barnes Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 24, 2020