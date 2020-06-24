Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Service
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
13:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah GIBBIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah GIBBIE

Notice Condolences

Deborah GIBBIE Notice
GIBBIE

Deborah 'Deb'

Aged 63 years of Wisbech Suddenly but peacefully on 15th June 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, with her family around her. Beloved wife of Ken, devoted mum of Cheryl, much loved nan of Ashleigh and Thomas, a dear sister, sister-in-law and friend of many. Sadly a private family cremation will take place at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 29th June 2020 at 1.30pm. All enquiries to Peter Barnes Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -