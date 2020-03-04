Home

MELISSA DELAHOY Passed over 1st March 2003

Though We Miss You Always Each and Every Day, This Year Was Particularly Special Because it was Your 50th Birthday. For Sure there was Dancing and of course karaoke. For no Party of Melissa's would be complete without Meatloaf and Bonjovi. Our memories and the love link continues to keep you by our side and in our hearts and minds forever. Love you Always All the family and your special friends who I hope will smile when they read this. xxxx
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 4, 2020
