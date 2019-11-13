|
BRADSHAW
Dennis (Den)
of March passed away suddenly at Peterborough City Hospital on 16th October 2019 aged 82 years. Beloved Husband of Shirley, Loving Dad to Richard and Robert, Father-in-law to Mandy and Cass and devoted Grandad to Luke, Georgia, Megan, Heidi and Isabel. Funeral service at St Wendreda's Church March on Friday 22nd November 2019 at 10.00am followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery March. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for UK Sepsis Trust may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 13, 2019