passed away suddenly at home on Monday 30th March 2020, aged 76 years. Devoted husband of Jane, much loved dad of Mark, Helen and Sarah, and a dear brother, grandad and great-grandad. He will be very sadly missed by all who knew him. Due to the restrictions regarding social distancing, we respectfully request immediate family only attend the funeral service, as your well-being is important to us. If you would like to raise a toast in memory of Dennis, his family would be very grateful. All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY Tel: 01945 475495.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 8, 2020
