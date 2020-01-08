|
|
CLARKE
Dennis
Aged 77 years of Wisbech. Suddenly on 29th December 2019 at his home. Dearly loved dad and grandad. A funeral service will be held at All Saints Church, Walsoken on Friday 17th January 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment in Walsoken Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to be shared between Diabetes UK and Cancer Research UK may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank,Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 8, 2020