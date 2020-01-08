Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00
All Saints Church
Walsoken
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis CLARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis CLARKE

Notice Condolences

Dennis CLARKE Notice
CLARKE

Dennis

Aged 77 years of Wisbech. Suddenly on 29th December 2019 at his home. Dearly loved dad and grandad. A funeral service will be held at All Saints Church, Walsoken on Friday 17th January 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment in Walsoken Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to be shared between Diabetes UK and Cancer Research UK may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank,Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -