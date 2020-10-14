Home

Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn
Dennis COLLINS
COLLINS

Dennis

aged 85 years of Wisbech. Peacefully on 7th October 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Loved husband of Grace, dad of Stephen, father-in-law of Lorraine, grandad of Lee, Daniel, Louise and Jess and friend of many. Sadly due to current restrictions a family service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Thursday 22nd October 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Diabetes UK may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 14, 2020
