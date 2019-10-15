|
BROWN Derek (Del) of Friday Bridge, passed away peacefully on 1st October 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved Dad of Debbie and Lynn, Father-in-law of Chris and Iain, devoted Grandad of Carley, Laura and Melissa and Great-Grandad of Owen, Isabella, James and Ruby. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 28th October 2019 at 12.30pm. Flowers or, donations in his memory for may be made online at ww.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 15, 2019