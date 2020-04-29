Home

Derek CLAREY

Derek CLAREY Notice
CLAREY

Derek peacefully on 21st April 2020, aged 80. Loving husband to Dawn, dear father of Gavin, Rodney, Steven and Kaye and a much loved father-in-law, cherished granddad to Callum, Caitlin, Nicole, Cole, Niamh. Due to current circumstances sadly a private family service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired may be online to NHS Charities Together. Funeral arrangements are in the care of W Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech PE13 3DE. Tel: 01945 584762
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 29, 2020
