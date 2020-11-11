|
HILTON Derek of Wimblington and formerly of Great Ponton, Lincolnshire passed away peacefully on 30th October 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Ann, much loved Dad of Carolynn and Julia, Father-in-law of Eddie and Mike and a dear Grandpa and Great-Grandpa. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in his memory for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 11, 2020