Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
12:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
Kings Lynn
Peacefully on 9th January at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Derek. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved Soul Mate of Pam. Much loved Dad of Linda, Bill and Caroline, a Dear Father in law, Grandad and Great Grandad and Husband of the late Ada.Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Thursday 6th February at 12.15pm. Family Flowers only please.Donations if desired for East Anglican Air Ambulance may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director Upwell, Wisbech, Tel. 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 22, 2020
