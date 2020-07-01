Home

Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 8, 2020
12:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
MYLAND Derek passed away at home on 22nd June 2020, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Theresa, much loved dad of Rowan and father-in-law of Sharon also a cherished grandad to Katie. Derek will be sadly missed by all his family and friends especially his two cats Dottie and Star. The funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 8th July at 12.15pm. Family flowers only. Donations for RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre may be sent c/o A J Coggles Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 1, 2020
