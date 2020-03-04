|
|
SHAW
Derek
Peacefully on 24th February at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, Derek. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Ruth and a much loved dad, dad in law, Grandad and Great Grandad. "God saw that you was getting tired, a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered Derek come to me. With tearful eyes we saw you suffer and watched you fade away. Although we loved you dearly we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove he only takes the best" Rest Peacefully after so much pain. Funeral Service on 18th March at Fenland Crematorium, March. at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Arthur Rank Hospice (Alan Hudson Centre) may be made at the service or sent A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel. 01945772502 Wear what you like with a splash of Yellow, Derek's favourite colour.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 4, 2020