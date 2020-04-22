|
SHAW
Derek
Ruth and the family of Derek would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kind words of comfort and for the many cards, letters and phone calls and for the donations to the Alan Hudson Day Centre which Derek loved, totalling £461.00. Special thank you to the staff of Denver Ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for looking after Derek with love and care during his long stay. Thank you to Chloe for reading a poem for her grandad and to Bill for his kind words, to Gemma at Fenland Crematorium for the lovely service, to Goldings for the beautiful floral tributes, to Glenn and Kaney for the catering and to Tony Clingo for the funeral arrangements which were excellent. We will all miss Derek so much, thanks again to everyone.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 22, 2020