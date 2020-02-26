Home

Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:45
St Wendreda's Church

Derek SWANN

Derek SWANN Notice
SWANN

Derek Jack

of March passed away peacefully on 14th February 2020 at his home aged 77 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Mary, much loved Dad of Robert and the late Carole. Funeral service at St Wendreda's Church March on Wednesday 11th March 2020 at 12.45pm followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery March. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Meadowgate Academy may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 26, 2020
