Peacefully at North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, on Tuesday 18th February, Derrick, Aged 80 years. Dearly loved Husband of Margaret, a much loved Dad of Kevin, Phil, and Sue and a dear Grandad and Great Grandad. Funeral Service St Augestines Church, Wisbech on Tuesday 10th March at 12.30pm followed by in Interment at Wisbech Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired for Arthur Rank Hospice (Alan Hudson Centre) may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 26, 2020
