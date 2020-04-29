|
|
PROBERT
Desmond Joseph
passed away in Hinchingbrooke Hospital on the 18th April 2020, aged 88 years. Much loved husband to Bridie, adored dad to Russell and Darren, father-in-law to Bethany and cherished grandad to Harry and Aaron. Great friend to many in Chatteris. Private funeral service to be held at Fenland Crematorium on Wednesday 28th April at 10.30am. Co-operative Funeralcare (inc J.H. Landin), 72 High Street, Chatteris, Cambs, PE16 6NN. Tel: 01354 760072
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 29, 2020