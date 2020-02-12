Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Wisbech
Weasenham Lane
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 2RY
01945 475495
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
View Map
More Obituaries for Desmond WEBB
Desmond WEBB

Desmond WEBB Notice
WEBB

Desmond Kent

passed away peacefully on Tuesday 28th January 2020, aged 87 years. Much loved husband of the late Jean (Eva), and dad of Sally and Paul. His funeral service is to be held at Fenland Crematorium, March, on Tuesday 18th February at 10:30am. Family flowers only please, and donations in memory of Des for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 12, 2020
