BARR
Donald Cameron 'Don'
passed away peacefully on 17th April 2020 aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Tonia, much loved dad of Tonia and Sharon and father in law to Paul and Chris. A cherished grandad to Lauren, Glen and Courtney and great grandad to Lola, Paris, Millie and Carter, also a dear brother to William, Jane, Lily, Mary, Anne and the late John. A private committal will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium. Flowers or donations for Dementia UK may be sent c/o A J Coggles Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 29, 2020