Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald BARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald BARR

Notice Condolences

Donald BARR Notice
BARR

Donald Cameron 'Don'

passed away peacefully on 17th April 2020 aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Tonia, much loved dad of Tonia and Sharon and father in law to Paul and Chris. A cherished grandad to Lauren, Glen and Courtney and great grandad to Lola, Paris, Millie and Carter, also a dear brother to William, Jane, Lily, Mary, Anne and the late John. A private committal will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium. Flowers or donations for Dementia UK may be sent c/o A J Coggles Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -