Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald BOWDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald "Don" BOWDEN

Notice Condolences

Donald "Don" BOWDEN Notice
Aged 88 years of Parson Drove. Suddenly but peacefully at home on 29th April 2019. A funeral service will be held at Emanuel Church, Parson Drove, on Thursday 30th May 2019 at 12.00noon, followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for British Heart Foundation and The Red Cross may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.