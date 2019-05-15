|
Aged 88 years of Parson Drove. Suddenly but peacefully at home on 29th April 2019. A funeral service will be held at Emanuel Church, Parson Drove, on Thursday 30th May 2019 at 12.00noon, followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for British Heart Foundation and The Red Cross may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 15, 2019