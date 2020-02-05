|
|
HARLEY
Donald James
passed away peacefully on Sunday 26th January 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 88 years. Loving husband of the late Janet, wonderful Dad to Dean, Vernon, Donna and Justine, and much loved by his daughter and son-in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His funeral service is to be held at Fenland Crematorium, March, on Thursday 13th February 2020 at 10:30am. Family flowers only please, and donations in Don's memory for The Salvation Army may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY Tel: 01945 475495.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 5, 2020