Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:15
St Peter's Church
of March passed away peacefully on 8th January 2020 aged 75 years. Beloved Husband of Linda, dearly loved Dad of Edward, Sarah and Andrew, Father-in-law of Bev, Andrew and Vicky, devoted Grandad of Lauren, Brooke, Ella, April and Harry, much loved Brother of Kay and a dear Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend of many. Funeral service at St Peter's Church March on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 12.15pm followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery March. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 22, 2020
