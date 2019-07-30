|
MELTON
Dora (nee Titmarsh)
Peacefully but suddenly on 20th July at her home in Peterborough, Dora, formerly of Lakesend, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dick and mum of Elizabeth (Liz) and Susan (Sue), nan of Leanne, mother-in-law of Stan and Chris. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church, Upwell on Friday 2nd August at 1.00pm followed by Interment in Upwell Cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service or sent to A. R. Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
