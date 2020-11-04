Home

Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
11:45
her home
Doreen GUY Notice
GUY

Doreen of Benwick passed away peacefully at Hinchingbrooke Hospital on 24th October 2020 aged 76 years. Much loved Wife of David, loving Mum to Beverley, Mother-in-law to Vincent, devoted Nan to Jamie and friend of many. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral will take place on Thursday 12th November 2020. The cortege will leave her home at 11.55am to allow friends and neighbours to pay their respects. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Royal Papworth Hospital Charity may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 4, 2020
