LENTON
Doreen Phyllis
Died peacefully at home on Sunday 9th August 2020 aged 80 years. Loving wife to Brian, beloved mother of Shirley, Michael & Mark grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. Due to the current restrictions a private family funeral service will take place at Fenland Crematorium on Monday 24th August at 10.30am. Family and friends are welcome to join us at the Working Men's Club, Chatteris at 11.00am. Doreen's family thank you for your kind thoughts at this sad time. Co-operative Funeralcare (inc J.H. Landin) 72 High Street, Chatteris, Cambs PE16 6NN Tel: 01354 760072
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 19, 2020