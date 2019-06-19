|
|
MUSKETT
Doreen
Of March passed away peacefully on 9th June 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric, much loved mum of the late Marion and Stephen and a dear mother-in-law, grandma, great grandma, sister, aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Friday 28th June 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors,
City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 19, 2019