BUCKENHAM
Doris
Peacefully on 5th February 2020 at Hickerthrift House, Marshland st James, Doris, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Reg and sister of the late Pearl. Funeral Service St Andrews Methodist Church, Outwell, on Monday 9th March at 12.30pm followed by Cremation at Mintlyn, Kings Lynn. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for Lance Hunter-Rowe Trust, Upwell Health Centre may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 19, 2020