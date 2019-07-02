|
|
PAYNE Doris 'Dot' Passed away peacefully on 22nd June 2019 at Askham Place Doddington, aged 83 years. Loving wife to Peter, much loved mum to Patricia, Sharon and Jackie and their partners and a devoted nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 15th July 2019 at 2.30pm. No black clothing please. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Dementia UK may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 2, 2019