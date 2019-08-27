|
|
QUINCE
Doris Rose Mary
Passed away peacefully on 19th August, 2019 aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late Roly, mum of John, Edward and Andrew, also a nanna and great-nan. Will be sadly missed by all. Funeral Service to be held at Fenland Crematorium on Thursday 5th September at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Doris for the British Heart Foundation may be made at the service. H.E. Bull & Son, 61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TT. Tel: 01733 203573
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 27, 2019