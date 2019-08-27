Home

Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:30
Fenland Crematorium
Doris QUINCE

Doris QUINCE Notice
QUINCE

Doris Rose Mary

Passed away peacefully on 19th August, 2019 aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late Roly, mum of John, Edward and Andrew, also a nanna and great-nan. Will be sadly missed by all. Funeral Service to be held at Fenland Crematorium on Thursday 5th September at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Doris for the British Heart Foundation may be made at the service. H.E. Bull & Son, 61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TT. Tel: 01733 203573
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 27, 2019
