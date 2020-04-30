Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Service
Monday, May 4, 2020
13:30
Fenland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris ROSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris ROSE

Notice Condolences

Doris ROSE Notice
ROSE

Doris

Aged 67 years of Leverington Peacefully on 20th April 2020 at her home. Beloved wife of David, dear mum of Darren and Christopher, mother-in-law of Gemma, much loved nan of Cameron, Mackenzie, Madeline, Isabelle, Louis and Ethan, a dear sister and sister-in-law. Sadly, a private family service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 4th May 2020 at 1.30 pm. A Service of Thanksgiving will be arranged at a later date. All enquiries to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -