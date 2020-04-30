|
|
ROSE
Doris
Aged 67 years of Leverington Peacefully on 20th April 2020 at her home. Beloved wife of David, dear mum of Darren and Christopher, mother-in-law of Gemma, much loved nan of Cameron, Mackenzie, Madeline, Isabelle, Louis and Ethan, a dear sister and sister-in-law. Sadly, a private family service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 4th May 2020 at 1.30 pm. A Service of Thanksgiving will be arranged at a later date. All enquiries to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 30, 2020