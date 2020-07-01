|
|
WILLIAMSON
Doris of Stonea passed away peacefully on 18th June 2020 at her home aged 80 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late George, much loved Mum of Stephen, Rosemary and the late Anne, devoted Nan of Jacob, Charlotte and Callum and a dear Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt and friend of many. A graveside funeral service will take place at Manea Cemetery on Friday 10th July 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 1, 2020