LOOMES
Dorothy
Died peacefully on the 21st November 2019, at home, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David Loomes. Loving mother of Paul, Nigel, Jayne, Michael and Kevin. A dear mother-in-law. A much loved nan to 11 grandchildren, and great-nan to 10 great-grandchildren. Her funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on 19th December at 2.30pm. Donations if desired to East Anglian Air Ambulance at the service. Any enquiries contact W & W G West.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 11, 2019