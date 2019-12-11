Home

POWERED BY

Services
W & W G West
Love Lane
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 1HP
01945 584512
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
14:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy LOOMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy LOOMES

Notice Condolences

Dorothy LOOMES Notice
LOOMES

Dorothy

Died peacefully on the 21st November 2019, at home, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David Loomes. Loving mother of Paul, Nigel, Jayne, Michael and Kevin. A dear mother-in-law. A much loved nan to 11 grandchildren, and great-nan to 10 great-grandchildren. Her funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on 19th December at 2.30pm. Donations if desired to East Anglian Air Ambulance at the service. Any enquiries contact W & W G West.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -