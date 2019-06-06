Home

A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Dorothy Margaret Johnson

Dorothy Margaret Johnson
JOHNSON
Dorothy Margaret
Suddenly but peacefully on 28th May at The Paddocks Care Home, Swaffham, Dorothy Margaret formerly of Upwell, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman. Much loved mum of Neil, mum-in-law of the late Christine and nana of Becky and Will, Steven and Charlie, great-nana to Robyn and Olivia. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on 12th June at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Dementia UK may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 6, 2019
