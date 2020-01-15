Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
SHIPPEY

Dorothy 'Jean' Aged 89 years of Leverington. Peacefully at her home on 6th January 2020, with her family by her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, devoted mum of Susan, Julia, Sally and Gillian, mother-in-law of Butch and Nick, much loved nan and great nan. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 10.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be shared between British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech,PE13 4HB. Tel. 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 15, 2020
