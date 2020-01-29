Home

Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Dorothy SHIPPEY

Dorothy SHIPPEY Notice
SHIPPEY

Dorothy 'Jean'

The family would like to thank everyone for their sincere thoughts, cards and messages on their sad loss of Jean. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral and to everyone who helped with Jean's care in the last few months, also to Peter Barnes Funeral Director's for their caring services. Finally, sincere gratitude to all who made donations in memory of Jean for The Diabetic Association and British Heart Foundation which to date totalled £420.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 29, 2020
