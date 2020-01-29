|
SHIPPEY
Dorothy 'Jean'
The family would like to thank everyone for their sincere thoughts, cards and messages on their sad loss of Jean. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral and to everyone who helped with Jean's care in the last few months, also to Peter Barnes Funeral Director's for their caring services. Finally, sincere gratitude to all who made donations in memory of Jean for The Diabetic Association and British Heart Foundation which to date totalled £420.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 29, 2020