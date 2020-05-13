|
|
YOUNG
Dorothy
Suddenly at her home on 2nd May, Dorothy. Dearly loved wife of the late Tim Young and partner of the late Tony Reynolds. Mum of Debroah and Mark, Nan of Jo-Ann and Richard, William, Gareth and Vicki, Louise and Tom and Chris, Great-Nan of Jack, Karla, Loulabelle, Rhianne, Jake, Casper, Blake our angel boy Ryder and her precious twins she could not wait to meet and a special friend to many. Due to government regulations sadly there will be a private cremation. Donations in memory of Dorothy for West Norfolk Deaf Association may sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 13, 2020